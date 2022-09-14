Thanks for highlighting the possible lethality from heat exhaustion or heat stroke, published originally in The Dallas Morning News. A personal friend of mine died of heat stroke on the spring training practice field for SMU in about 1961. As a pre-med student at the time, I became very interested in the physiology of heat stroke.
During the Six Day War (June 5-10, 1967) between the Israelis and the United Arab Republic (Egypt, Jordan and Syria) Israeli military physiologists dramatically influenced the abrupt outcome of the conflict. The secret? Adequate hydration!
The Israeli troops were organized in two-man buddy teams, with each troop being held responsible for his buddy’s drinking two gallons of water per day. The military strategists sent “water buffalos,” very large transportable water tanks, to the front lines with the troops. Result: Israeli troop loss to heat stroke 2%, and Arab troop loss to heat stroke 40%. The world immediately recognized the necessity for hydration to maintain human health.
The sport of football was slow to come to the party, as most coaches and athletic directors in that day were raised in the era of salt tablets (100% wrong) and water restriction to develop endurance (also wrong). I applaud modern devices designed to define dangerous heat conditions on the field, but none of that would be necessary if every participant, players and coaches, alike, were required to drink water and every bench included big tubs of iced water bottles. By weight, the human body is almost 90% water.
Maintaining optimal human functionality in hot Texas weather requires organizational determination and lots of cheap water! Nothing more.
Dr. Raleigh White
Temple