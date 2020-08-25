After reading the Aug. 6 story about Dr. DeLoach I began thinking about black history.
I have always enjoyed studying black history and witnessing the amazing changes they have come through.
I believe if I was black I would be proud of the black history. But, I see no honor among many of the black communities today. All I see is that they want to erase history and deny all the changes their forefathers fought for.
Was that all for nothing? I believe the majority of people honor their heritage. No matter what we remove from our heritage, we cannot deny it and why would we want to.
Black, brown, yellow or white, why can’t we love each other and honor their service to our country.
Do not destroy it!
On another note, I would like to tell Michael W. Ellis how much I appreciate him sharing the “Belton Confederate Soldiers Monument.”
Lois Bland
Temple