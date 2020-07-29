As restrictions were easing and we were getting out more I am noticing that there are several people who have made comments and laughed about people wearing masks to protect themselves against a threat we know very little about.
Do these people who don’t stop to think my choice to wear a mask is considered my life, my choice? We who wear our masks don’t criticize those who don’t, their life their choice.
Do they realize that some people have major health issues that cause them to become immune compromised? Maybe they should let everyone make their own choices about this and not scoff at other people’s rights. All generations at some point in their life may face an issue and I hope that they will not be laughed at for making a safe choice to protect themselves. They should think about how they would feel if something were to happen to their parents or grandparents because someone else didn’t take precautions. I guess I just want to say we should be kind and show respect for each other people’s choices and be considerate of their choices. Stay safe and well against COVID-19 and God bless our country.
Alice Bowen
Temple