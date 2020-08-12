Early Saturday, July 25, while on our morning walk, Michelle and I noticed a major water leak at the corner of River Ranch and Boutwell Lane East in south Temple. Simultaneously, two city of Temple trucks arrived on the scene to begin the repair job on the water-main break around 7:30 a.m.
Many of us in the neighborhood lost water service early that afternoon to facilitate the repair. Edgy neighbors, us included, visited the repair site (several times) for updates on the repair to understand when water service would be back functioning. The three men on site were apologetic, sympathetic and very gracious. It was clear they were not leaving until the leak was repaired and service was restored.
Four hours was the forecast but the repair did not take the first time due to excessive water pressure, I believe. Thankfully service returned after 10 Saturday night.
On our last visit, we brought the guys some food to thank them for a long day. One man was in the hole and was not visible. Another was providing moral support and guidance from above. A third was covered in mud from shoulder to toe, standing in soaking-wet, muddy socks while emptying sludge and water from his knee-high rubber boots.
Thank you gentlemen for what you did that Saturday and every other day to keep H2O flowing in Temple. Frustration and impatience ebbs and understanding flows when experiencing the journeys of others.
Bill DiGaetano
Temple