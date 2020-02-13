I suppose plagiarism is a way to complement a writer. Cynthia Black of Belton and a leading presidential candidate for the Socialist Democratic Party have very much in common.
Black plagiarized my letter to the editor of Aug. 15, 2019, in her letter to the editor on Nov. 16, 2019. Joe Biden was accused of plagiarizing a speech by Neil Kinnock, leader of the British Labour Party. Biden had to drop out of the presidential race in 1988 because of his plagiarizing this speech.
Black must not have been watching all the Democratic Socialists running for president. Bozo O’Rourke’s reply to a question about gun control, before he dropped out of the race, posed to him was “Hell yes, we’re going to take away your AR-15s and AK 47s.”
When asked about the establishment of red flag laws that allow temporary confiscation of firearms, support universal background checks and repeal of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms act, all the Socialist Democratic candidates for president answered in the affirmative. Confiscation of AR-15s and AK 47s is nothing more than the first step by the Socialist Democratic candidates in taking away a right given to every citizen of the U.S. by the Constitution.
Charlie R. Lewellen
Temple