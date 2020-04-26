A recent letter writer called me a right-wing fanatic for writing about the Wuhan virus cure, hydroxychloroquine.
I guess that makes all the UCLA Medical Center doctors right-wing fanatics for using it. There are many medical professionals saving lives with hydroxychloroquine. These people are afraid to talk about it because the left-wing media would personally attack them, trying to ruin their reputations and lives, going so far as getting them fired by, for example, spineless left-wing univ- ersity administrators.
By the way, did I tell you I’m a retired research scientist? At age 70 with cancer and a severely compromised immune system, I’m at ground zero for the Wuhan virus.
But, I still want the completely economy opened tomorrow. I’ll assume the risk for children everywhere, both progressives and conservative, so they don’t inherit a ruined left-wing country.
God bless President Trump.
Peter Jessup
Belton