Has anybody been paying attention to the folks at the World Series games, or the Aggie football games? Forty-five thousand people packed in together, and at the football game at A&M the attendance was announced at more than 100,000, and not one mask did I see anywhere.
What I did see was a lot of hugging and kissing (sorry, I miss that).
I’ll ask the question, are all these people going to catch the COVID-19, and all die?
Come on people, get back to living your life and stop letting a bunch of clowns dictate how we are to go about our everyday chores. I got both of my shots, now I wonder if I really needed them. I’ve thrown away all my mask and if I want to be sure I’m safe, I’ll make sure when I’m out that I’m in a large crowd.
Irv Cummings
Temple