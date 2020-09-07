The Temple Police Department is a gift to our community. I have always felt comfortable expressing my support of the outstanding public servants whom keep our community safe for all citizens.
But I learned a lesson. There are some in our community who have no respect for our police department. Nor do they respect my freedom to publicly voice my support of our outstanding men and women in Blue whom devote their time and energy to our public safety.
My “We Back The Blue” yard sign was removed from my property in the Temple Historic District. How sad someone is bothered by my public support of Temple Police.
Gene Deutscher
Temple