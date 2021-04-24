Whose idea was it to put a booth or checkout box at the entrances of Temple High? It is a blind spot for people who are dropping off their children or grandchildren.
I want to go straight and not turn onto the circle on 31st Street. After you stop at stop sign traffic coming in from south side to 31st and you want to go straight you cannot see cars or trucks because of the booth unless they keep moving. When the line stops cars or trucks are hidden by both.
Some students do not have courtesy to leave the lane open at the stop signs so you are stuck there unless you turn on to the circle. I’m just saying not everybody wants to use the circle!
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple