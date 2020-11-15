Since the election results, I’ve observed believers both liberal and conservative spewing the same vitriolic and hate-filled speech that they daily condemn in their political rivals.
They spoke as if the world was over if their chosen candidate didn’t win. I remember Obama being called “The Antichrist.” He was the one that would usher in the apocalypse and announce Islam as the nation’s official religion. He was likened to Hitler.
Does no one else remember the fear of nuclear war that would certainly result, many of the fearmongers proclaimed, if Ronald Reagan were elected president in 1980? It was said of Bush that he would take all liberties from African-Americans and reopen plantations.
And for years the worst fears that were stoked never even remotely materialized. Yet, the flames of fear were still heavily fanned.
Guess what? Fear is not from God.
Here’s a little reminder: God has a plan, we can’t teach that it’s not what happens that counts, but it’s how we respond, but then when something doesn’t go your way it doesn’t apply to you. You can’t have it both ways. And no, I’m not a Democrat or Republican.
As a believer, you are called to honor, love, and pray for leaders. Not just the one you voted for. Neither side is all bad and neither side is all good. Have you faithfully and fairly called out those sins for both sides? My point, if you’re claiming to be a Christian the scriptures tell us that the governing authorities are established by God. So, God can use any leader whether that leader believes in Him or not. Did God die?
Jerome Jackson
Temple