My new Bell County property evaluation had my house’s assessed value increasing 64% since I moved here in 2013 (79% by market value).
Houses are taxed by their assessed value. Even if the tax rate remains the same, the tax bill increases over time. Poor people get taxed out of their houses and apartments.
From federal numbers, since March 2021 housing prices increased 19-20%.
Reasons for this dramatic increase include federal money printing (inflation) and shortages of houses for sale. Why the market shortages? Black Rock and other gigantic investment companies are buying houses at a rate of at least 80,000/month. They pay cash and keep the houses as rentals. Some new housing tracts are also built as rentals.
These companies are woke and doing a job for the World Economic Forum and UN. Remember the quote from the World Economic Forum: “By 2030 you will own nothing.” This is how.
Rising inflation causes higher mortgage interest rates. Between higher house payments and prices, shortages, and rising property taxes, young people have little chance of buying a family house today and probably ever. School bonds payments are additional to property taxes.
Welcome to the New World Order. Ukraine and Russia are both oligarchies run by extremely wealthy people. So is America. Think Buffett, Gates, Soros, Zuckerberg, and 640 more American billionaires worth over $5trillion. Huge international companies (think big banks, big tech, defense industries, hedge and investment funds, Big Pharma) and China buy politicians and dictate their actions. In America, as in Russia, your vote doesn’t count.
Peter Jessup
Belton