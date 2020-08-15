Some people want the schools to be opened ASAP, others want them to be shut until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.
Some teachers are reluctant to teach in a classroom and run the risk of being infected by COVID-19. Some parents are reluctant to send their children to school for the same reason.
I know the value of education so I am with the group that wants to take the risk of opening the schools for the benefit of the children. It is the risk taker who progresses from point A to point B. What about the chance that a risk will not pay off and that you will end up dead? Let me give you an example of why no one should fear even when placed in harm’s way.
I served as a rifleman in an infantry division in Korea. I was in harm’s way and by all accounts I could have been killed in action. I survived Korea because I had not reached my appointed time to die. Hebrews 9:27 says “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” Thus teachers, parents, and students should have no fear if schools are opened ASAP in spite of the coronavirus.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple