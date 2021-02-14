Let’s say I’m a small business owner and I have a small bakery shop where I work 12 to 16 hours a day to provide all the necessity it takes, to care for my wife and three kids.
To open the doors each and every day I have a fixed cost (rent, heat, insurance, city, state and federal taxes. (And I haven’t bought any ingredient yet to make my doughnuts, flour, sugar, milk, etc.)
I do most of the baking myself. Mom and the kids help before and after school, but I still need help up front to take care of my customers, make the coffee, sweep the floor, make the sale, etc.
Let’s say I need two employees to take care of all I need done. What does it take to cover that cost to me? Hourly wage, $15 each, eight hours a day, five days a week — that’s $1,200 a week just to pay my two employees. Plus SSI, and let’s not forget, two-week paid vacation.
Putting it all together let’s just say it cost me at least $100 a hour to be open. Six days a week, only open eight hours a day that’s $4,800.
How many doughnuts do I have to sell just to break even? Nothing yet to take home to my wife and three kids.
And you wonder why all the little mom and pop shops are closing every day.
I’ll bet I can go down to the Mexican border and get some cheaper help.
Thanks President Biden.
Irv Cummings
Temple