To set the record straight ... the Temple Airshow was not canceled ... it was unfortunately never planned thanks to the city of Temple.
Beth Jenkins, airshow coordinator, went to city management last June to start the necessary paperwork requesting the military’s approval for a F-16 or A-10 demo team to perform at the May 2021 airshow. At that time, she was told the city would organize and conduct the show internally if they decided to have a show and sent her on her way.
Beth brought the show to Temple in 2003 after the show outgrew the Georgetown Airport. She has been successfully orchestrating this airshow for 32 years. It is a major undertaking requiring a year to plan and a costly one to boot. What the city may not realize is Beth took all the risk ... liability ... and absorbed all the expenses to host the three-day airshow in our city ... something I don’t think the city will be willing to do.
I think it is a shame the city dismissed her last year ... completely blindsided her. As a courtesy, the city should have agreed to one more year to allow her to host a farewell show if indeed the city plans to take it over in house.
I was honored to work with Beth (2003-2018) while I was the airport manager and I would like to thank her for what she brought to our airport and our city all those years.
Sharon Rostovich
Temple