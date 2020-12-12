So, now the PC police are after Lynn Woolley for taking exception to black and Mexican heritage curriculum inclusion at Temple High School. I stand with Lynn.
I miss his radio commentary. A daily listener and frequent caller to his program, I found his commentary educational and focused on politics of the day. I miss his intuitive logic.
Why do we segment our society racially? Why do we have a Black Congressional Caucus? Why do we have an Hispanic Congressional Caucus? Is that not separatist? Racial segregation right before our eyes and applauded by the PC crowd.
I stand with Lynn. Pro Deo et Patria. Semper Fidelis
Gene Deutscher
Temple