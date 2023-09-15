When it comes to immigration, especially at the Texas border, a lot of weird, alleged logic comes into play. And it’s not new.
Back in the early 1980s when I was writing exposes for a major daily, one of several things I was writing about was illegal aliens. Unfortunately, the term “illegal alien” offended one of the editors who did not do any actual editing. She wanted me to refer to these illegals as “undocumented workers.”
This was stupid because many of these illegals did not work. What I really wanted to call them was “criminals,” but I was not allowed to do that. I didn’t understand why because I’ve always been under the impression that when someone breaks the law, does something illegal, they’re a criminal. That’s certainly the case with American citizens.
Now everyone is calling these illegals “migrants.” If you want to call them migrants, you should call them “criminal migrants” because they have broken the law.
And like all criminals they should be put in jail, not turned loose on our streets and given all kinds of stuff as a reward for breaking the law.
Another bone I must pick is schools teaching English as a second language. It was never a second language to the black slaves that came to this country. They had no choice but to learn English as a first language. The two dominant languages in Africa are Afroasiatic and Niger-Congo, but there are as many as 3,000 African languages. Nigeria alone has more than 500. So, if these folks could learn English under the adverse conditions in which they lived, it should be a requirement for everyone who wants to be a citizen of America.
C.C. Risenhoover
Temple