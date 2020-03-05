The coronavirus threat forces many of us to face something we don’t much like to look at.
We are confronted with a part of life more challenging and upsetting than the virus itself. The thing that upsets us most is facing up to our vulnerability as human beings.
Serious threats can pop up anytime. We depend on others to provide much of what we need to live and prosper. When there is disturbance in any of our life-sustaining processes we can face immediate trouble.
We face challenges every day. Will we get sick from coronavirus or something else? Will trucks continue to deliver food to local markets so we can eat? Will schools and other public places remain open now and in the future? Will my job or workplace be threatened? Will we get medicines we need?
When will the next big threat pop up just as quickly as COVID-19?
There are endless questions we could be asking. But we cannot become paralyzed with fear or dispirited. In embracing our vulnerability, we are reintroduced to our strength and our need to provide for one another.
As a species, we have survived disease, earthquakes, floods, volcanoes, terrible wars, our inhumanity to each other, and many other threats to our existence. But we’ve made it this far, and we can go a lot farther if we realize that in vulnerability we can find strength.
It is in our staring down our vulnerability that we become energized to find solutions to everything that threatens us, and new energy to find ways to better serve our human family.
Don Cillo
Temple