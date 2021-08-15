I would normally be skeptical of the Aug. 13 letter to the editor by Randy Broussard. I believe science can be manipulated to secure increased governmental control over gullible citizens.
My initial viewpoint concerning COVID was that the danger of it was being exaggerated — for instance, through the manipulation of the number of infections.
Whatever be the case, there is no one more credible to me concerning such matters than someone I personally know who deals with them professionally. I thank God I have a nurse practitioner as my wife, from whom I can receive sound medical advice. She deals daily with patients infected with COVID, and can attest to its potentially devastating effects.
I willingly follow her frontline recommendations. It’s good to balance far-off medical advice with professional local advice.
Robert Worley
Temple