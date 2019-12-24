“A Christmas Carol — A Live Radio Play” performed by the THS Theatre Arts Department did not disappoint!
From the parking lot to the ticket booth, I was greeted by students who smiled and wished me a Merry Christmas. Once seated onstage, I was immediately transported back in time via WBFR radio celebrities who shared with us the much loved story of Mr. Scrooge. The laughter, songs, commercials and costumes gave the audience a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and I, for one, am so happy to be a Wildcat Mom (years past) who still enjoys watching the next generation of leaders excel in the classroom, on the playing field and today — on stage!
Thank you, Temple High Thespians!
Beth Mackey
Temple