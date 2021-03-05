I am ready to get back out to Lake Belton to fish and to just enjoy the views. Last year, I started noticing more and more trash left at Temple Lake Park, which is where I usually go.
I know that lots of folks go there because of the convenience and accessibility so some trash is to be expected but enough is enough. I have found the following items without really looking for them: lots of glass and plastic bottles, lots of beer and soda cans, plastic bags of all sorts, used diapers, used feminine hygiene products, Chapstick, lipstick, charcoal, fishing line, Styrofoam cups and coolers, nylon rope.
I was a Boy Scout and one of the things that we practiced was to leave an area cleaner than it was when we got there. I do that.
I don’t know why everyone doesn’t! It’s either laziness or apathy. It seems like these days, so many people have decided that it’s not worth it to take care of our little piece of the Earth. So, I am pleading everyone to start picking up after yourselves!
Phillip Troy
Temple