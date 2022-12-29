Jesus was brown, Jewish, Middle-Eastern, poor, homeless and a child refugee.
The Bible says we should help the poor, welcome the foreigner and heal the sick. Now we know Gov. Greg Abbott, that “practicing” Catholic and fake Christian, would have sent Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus to Washington, D.C. What would Jesus think of Abbott’s recent action to send adults, children, and babies, some with no shoes, some wearing T-shirts and shorts in freezing temperatures? Could he not have at least made sure they were probably clothed for that five-day journey?
Abbott had the audacity to tweet, “For today in the city of David a Savior has been born to you who is the Messiah and Lord.” This was a cruel demented political stunt for Faux News viewers.
We all are aware that the border situation needs attention. But where is any proposed legislation from Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz? Nothing from U.S. Rep. John Carter except moaning and groaning.
Under George Bush and Obama, the Republican-controlled Congress did nothing except stoke a cultural war. The brand new incoming house Republicans have stated that they have no legislative plans for the border.
Remembering some famous words, “For auld lang syne, my dear, for auld lang syne, We’ll drink a cup of kindness yet for the sake of auld lang syne.” Apparently, Gov. Abbott has never drunk “a cup of kindness.”
Chuck Nissley
Temple