Arguing about the effectiveness, necessity and ultimate purpose of vaccinations has become like talking about religion.
There is passion on all sides and everyone has their chosen vax gurus and talking points. Vaccination advocates and those who are fervently opposed to enduring mandatory injections have staked out their positions and there is little communication among these ideological camps.
Public health is a vital issue for everyone. There are different paths to achieve good public health but that discussion is drowned out by anger and public posturing along with loads of corporate propaganda from those who are gaining financial riches from forcing injections onto everyone. People don’t seem to agree on much these days.
All sides of the vaccination debate have muddied the water with as much bad and misleading information as there is good on the subject. One thing that all sides should agree upon is that using force to further their aims is wrong. If vaccines are safe and effective, then those who seek the jab can consider themselves protected from those without the poke.
And for those who seek natural means of staying healthy and recovering from illness, there are many ways to do this that should not require anyone’s permission. We should not be forcing anyone to do anything.
Or have we become so dogmatic and self-righteous that we refuse to allow others the respect and freedom to decide for themselves how to tend to their own health? How about you get a jab if you want one and you leave alone those who won’t? Is that too old-fashioned in a world where edicts and advisories from experts with agendas try to rule the day?
Don Cillo
Temple