As the song goes... Christmas Time is here. The Christmas season is known to be a time of peace and giving.
But what does this mean in our current tense, divided, stressful and challenging age? As a nation and people, we’ve lost childhood innocence and replaced that with anger, distrust and worries about the future.
We desperately long to have that true feeling of Christmas back again.
But how? It’s easier than you might think. We don’t have to spend money on fancy things. We all have much better gifts to bring to the people in our circle of life.
What do people really long for and need? To feel that someone cares about them. We can acknowledge the pain and struggles we experience in our lives. We can encourage and mentor each other. We can find ways to make our life circumstances a little easier and more fun. We can find the good that exists within everyone including those we disagree with.
We can stop being so angry and judgmental and we can smile more. We can stop looking to politicians and technocrats to be our saviors. We ourselves can make the Christmas spirit come alive, right here and right now. We can bring true treasures to others that can’t be bought in any store or website. And we can gift those same things to ourselves, too. We can each live the kind of life we want to live instead of one we don’t.
That’s the gift that lasts long after Christmas is over. Peace and joy isn’t brought by a bearded man coming down the chimney. It comes only when we deliver it ourselves.
Don Cillo
Temple