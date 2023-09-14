September 11 has come and gone again.
Those that perished may not be remembered by many Americans including those born of that era. However, in recognition and in memoriam to those that lost their lives and loved ones, city leaders, fire and police chiefs and a cadre of fire and police personnel presented themselves to honor those that perished on that day. Remembered also were those who have passed as a result of injury or illness attributed to exposure to elements both during and after the event.
During the remembrance, a chronological list of occurrences was given. During that time, memories played within the minds of those of us present and sadness permeated the air.
One specific memory was the knowledge that a terrible accident had occurred as an aircraft collided with a tower structure in New York. Suddenly, as those of us watching the news of the incident witnessed, another aircraft struck the second tower. It was then that a terrible recognition and understanding arose in the minds of many. We were under attack!
Many today ask why? Many ask what could have been done to prevent the tragedy. There are no definitive answers. Our only response should be to encourage our national political leadership to act through positive, peace-keeping efforts worldwide.
It’s up to all Americans to pull back on the reigns of war and encourage peace among nations, staving off another 9-11. We can if we are willing to acknowledge our mistakes and make positive changes in our national posture. However, that change must start in the minds of individual Americans and not tomorrow, but today.
David F. Barrows
Temple