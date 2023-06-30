Just another day, and these are some of the headlines I’ve read.
LGBTQ+ news:
Colorado health clinic promotes Drag Queen story hour event featuring adult drag queens performing for children with autism. (Whatever happened to “do no harm” in medicine?)
Drag marchers spark outrage with “we’re coming for your children” chant at New York Pride event. (Parents, wake up!)
Delaware lawmaker aims to be the first openly Transgender House Member. (Well, good for Delaware.)
Bud Light sponsors Toronto Pride parade attended by naked men exposed to children. (There are no words for this one.)
And, in other U.S. news:
Reading and Math scores are plummeting as racial and sexual activism has replaced basic academics. (No surprise here.)
N.Y. governor signs bill to legally protect doctors who prescribe abortion pills for out-of-state patients into law. (No respect for life; no respect for state’s rights.)
Lastly, global news!
UN encourages social media users to report others for online “hate speech.” (The UN, of course, decides the parameters.)
Swiss National Bank to launch digital currency pilot. (Soon to come to all nations.)
So what do all these headlines have in common? A rising one-world government promoting havoc throughout the world so that there is no morality, no care for each other and a total collapse of society. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, it’s time you get your head out of the sand. Look it up online. It’s called the Great Reset.
The Book of Revelation tells us of the things that will soon come upon the whole earth. Study it for yourself, and if you don’t know Jesus, seek Him today. He is our Redeemer.
Carol Barrows
Temple