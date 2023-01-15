On Jan. 6, Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep, clarified my concerns about 15 bicycles bought for his organization with a donation of $14,000.
The actual amount donated was $1,400, which was incorrectly reported by the Temple Daily Telegram.
Most readers would overlook an issue such as this but my many years of purchasing and contracting in the oil industry and the VA have provided me with a trained eye for such errors.
I thank Mr. Stegall for his follow-up on this matter. It seems an apology from the Telegram is in order to this worthy cause.
Wayne Heugatter
Belton
Editor’s note: Thanks for noticing the mistake, because we strive to be accurate. We ran Stegall’s letter plus a correction, including “The Telegram regrets the error.”