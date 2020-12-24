Why are we still questioning what is right, what is true and who we are as citizens of the United States? There are close to a 1,000 people dying from COVID-19 every day. That is the equivalent of three to four 737 jets crashing every day.
Would you be concerned to fly in a plane if this happened every day? But there is no outrage when this many citizens die daily, especially when we know that we can reduce this morbidity with social distancing, wearing a mask and limiting our group activities. One cannot go for a doctor or dentist appointment without a mask.
Why then is it so difficult to protect others and yourself? One of the big wholesale stores is now requiring all employees and shopping guests to wear face masks. And for those who say they have a “medical” condition and cannot wear a mask, the alternative is wearing a face shield. Bravo for putting safety first for all employees and guests.
However, we continue to hear denials from the top leadership in our country. The president’s preferred “infectious disease” specialist, Dr. Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist, believes in herd immunity. His last great advice to a governor who implemented a shutdown to curb over 6,700 cases of COVID-19 a day, was to tell the residents to “rise up” against its new restriction measures. His exact words were, “The only way this stops is if people rise up.”
The virus is not Republican or Democratic; is not trying to take your freedom; but is highly infectious. Mask up!
Cindy Jones
Temple