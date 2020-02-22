Thanks to the Telegram for giving “everybody/anybody” an opportunity to submit their ideas/opinions. I vehemently disagree with some that write in and totally agree with others. If reading the “letters column” stresses you out, the solution is simple don’t read them. Reading the deranged “AP” articles stresses me out, so I simply do not read 90 percent of them. See how simple that is?
The newspaper provides a vehicle to praise folks when you think they need recognition. I would like to praise TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts (who I do not know). I have seen this man on television and in the newspaper for several years. The man has been through hell with the general public over the last several years.
This is a classic example of wanting to “kill the messenger.” The guy has done an excellent job of keeping the cities involved and the public informed to the best of his ability. He has provided us with information on the Interstate 35 rebuild of roadway and bridges. I am sure it is not “fun” being out there having to give updates when you have to report setbacks in schedule, many beyond TxDOT control.
So, Mr. and Mrs. Public, don’t you love your new roadway from Salado through Temple?
It tried the patience of all of us, but it was worth it. I understand that Waco is going through what we did, so my advice is don’t be a crybaby, you will like the finished product.
Gary Adams
Temple