I would like to thank the Subway shops in Belton/Temple, which I have no connection with, for their public ads in support of law enforcement. Those ads cost money and we have other entities that could do the same. However, some are scared that it might be politically incorrect to support the cops.
Also, hats off to the DPS “blitz” operations that they recently have had. I also hope that Temple Police will do the same and dedicate more officers to “traffic” as soon as possible. Temple drivers are some of the worst, resulting in so many wrecks, injuries and deaths. (Not to mention insurance rate spikes.)
People say “they give you 5 mph leeway” on speed. What idiot taught you that? That is like owing the IRS $500 and sending them $495.
I hear people talking about “speed traps.” There is no such thing. If you know the law and the speed limit is posted, how is that a trap? To some it is all fun and games until you see a family member or friend laying in a casket. Or worse if you go to prison for involuntary manslaughter.
A few weeks ago, a reader almost “stroked out” because they disagreed with my opinion on abortion. (Killing babies).
I don’t recall their pronoun, him, her, he, she ... it? They bequeathed me with a new nickname, “Boomer.” I like it, it has a nice ring to it. It is more politically correct than the one I have had for 43 years from my railroad days.
Gary (Boomer) Adams
Temple