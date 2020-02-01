In response to the Jan. 10 letter of Mildred Wade, Donald Trump was under attack by the radical left since he threw his Make America Great Again hat in the ring.
His campaign was spied on. In July 2016, the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation, which required executive approval, into possible links between the Russian government and Trump campaign officials. The two-year investigation showed no collusion after costing some $30 million.
I am sure Trump’s income tax returns are extremely complicated and that the IRS experts do a detailed review each year. Complicated tax returns require choices to be made, and as long as these choices are legal then there is no issue. Release of returns would bring a political shark feeding frenzy with politically motivated experts challenging each choice.
Some 90-plus campaign promises being tracked by Politifact (a Pulitzer Prize-winning organization) show that a promise such as cancel funding of sanctuary cities has not happened (due to a court decision), while slashing federal regulations has been kept. The Washington Examiner estimated cost savings at Health and Human Services, Transportation, and the Interior of over $10 billion. The Department of Agriculture added $5.2 billion, most in one rule covering a bioengineered food disclosure standard.
So specifically what lies has Trump told, or are you talking about fibs such as any other politician like Adam Schiff tells?
Bankruptcies such as Trump did are allowed under both federal and state law, available to and used by any business. If you don’t like them, then attempt to get the law changed.
Warren Cohen
Temple