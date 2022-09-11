Democracy or Republic?
That is the trillion dollar question, due to inflation. I am afraid Benjamin Franklin’s worst fears have been realized.
After the crafting of the U.S. Constitution, Franklin came down the steps of the newly named Constitution Hall and a woman approached him and asked: “Well, sir what kind of government do we have?” Franklin answered: “A republic if we can keep it.”
Sadly, to say, that over the last 100 years, we have lost it. Our republic has been replaced by a democracy!
What’s the difference, you may ask. A republic is “We the people,” through our elected officials. A democracy is, “mob rule.” However, this is a little bit of a misnomer because mob rule sounds a lot like, “We the people.” But this mob rule has been replaced by who has the loudest voices and the time and energy to organize movements and political sympathizers.
This is not the majority! But this has led to our bitter divisiveness and hatred for dissenting/differing opinions.
Here is the good news: We can right this ship! When we go to the polls, we need to vote for the candidate who, at least professes to upholding their oath of office and our Constitution.
If you run across a candidate like I did at a Tea Party meeting who deflects and suggests that the oath of office and corresponding Constitution is merely subjective, (meaning it is open to interpretation), they are not a viable candidate. Definitely not constitutionally minded.
If you would like to know what is in the Constitution, I teach it for free.
Leonard L. Halleen
Temple