I became aware of politics when I was 10 years old, the Cuban missile crisis. I began to notice how people spoke about our politicians, and the split between two factions. A year later, at the death of the president, the divisiveness continued with a substantial number of adults noticeably not all that upset.
My father told me then I should not be overly concerned, because it really did not matter who was in office, the bureaucracy really ran the country.
Today, almost 60 years later, I find our present situation unsettling. The last five years have proven significant in regard to the reality of our Republic. It would seem that my father may well have been more correct than I knew.
I never voted for Donald Trump, nor did I vote against him, I could not vote for a game show host with a big mouth and huge ego. To his credit he was not a politician, both parties disliked him and the media waged an endless campaign of hostilities against him.
He broke the cardinal rule of politics, he did what he said he would do. The real politicians were scared or this novel approach.
I find it ironic that the only thing that President Joe Biden has done that I approved of, troops out of Afghanistan, he could so totally screw up. This administration is a dumpster fire, and they defunded the fire department.
The point of all this is that there is no way Biden, or Harris is capable of running this country. Therefore, there must be a puppet master behind the curtain somewhere pulling the strings. Whoever he/she is, I’ll bet no one voted for him/her.
David Blankemeier
Temple