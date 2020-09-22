The headline at the top of your Sept. 16 issue is typical for the AP articles you rely on for national and international news: “A ‘New’ Middle East?”
The corresponding piece covers the historical treaty President Donald Trump helped bring about between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The article continuously smears the treaty down to the smallest detail. Here are a few examples: “Attendees (to the ceremony) did not practice social distancing ...” “Many longtime Mideast analysts ... have expressed doubts about the impact of the signings.” “The ‘Abraham Accords’ ... fell short of more detailed formal treaties that are the diplomatic norm.”
The establishment press gave well-deserved praise to President Carter when he successfully promoted the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, and to President Clinton when he did likewise for Israel and Jordan. Is this all it has to offer to Republican President Trump after accomplishing the same with two Muslim nations, rather than one? I suggest you put such articles in the editorial page, which is where they belong.
Robert Worley
Temple