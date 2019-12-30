Throughout the recorded history of America the Democratic Party has tried to silence those who opposed them.
The Democrats tried to segregate the black man from America, the Republicans fought for the black man, blood was shed, lives were lost, and the Republican president, Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. The Democrats called for impeaching President Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. We are not being fooled by their sham attempt to impeach President Trump, who has done nothing wrong except expose their hypocrisy and corruption. In their multiple non-stop attempts to impeach in search of a crime, those who know the evils of Satan know their accusations are based on lies, deception and corruption.
Democrats like Nancy Pelosi invoke God in their message but voted God out of their agenda. Once they control our government Satan will have our nation, our children and the soul of America and by supporting what God is against they are inviting God’s wrath. This world is our passage between heaven or hell. We choose to serve God or Satan and in this Spiritual Warfare (Eph. 6:12), the demonic influence is rapidly increasing.
Hitting the ignore button will ultimately destroy America as we know it. There must be an awakening for God and His moral law. President Trump keeps fighting for the unborn, for Israel, for Christianity, against political corruption and most of all for us.
For the Love of God, we must all fight this evil through the power of prayer and let our voices be heard through our votes.
Sandy Killough
Rogers