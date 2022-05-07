Hardly a day passes without a mailer arriving of this “Temple ISD registered voter” asking for our YES Vote for the bond.
I wonder what it costs to send out these fancy flyers. Transparency USA said the “Vote Yes for Our Kids” PAC paid Spinner Printing of Carrolton over $9,200 and almost $3,000 to Decisive Campaigns of Pearland since the unsuccessful Nov. 2, 2021 bond election.
This election only failed by two votes. It seems to me that a PAC that is courting the votes of Temple voters could at least spend the donations of mostly Temple area builders and leading (read, very wealthy) citizens on Temple businesses.
Although some Temple entities seem to come out just fine with expenditures of this PAC, including two payments to the Temple Independent School District of $1,500 on 11/17/21 and $1,000 on 11/18/21.
What was the message of voters last November? Our taxes are already high enough. Instead of spending our hard-earned (and constantly growing) tax dollars on massive boondoggles, maybe we should live within our means? Food for thought.
John Slaughter
Temple