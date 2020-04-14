I would like to remind all of you that Jesus told us what to do in times of crisis.
I refer to Matthew 4:6-7 when Satan tempted Jesus to throw himself from the heights, to make God send His angels, to protect Him. The response was, “Do not put God to the test.” Of course, God would have saved Jesus from a fatal fall, but that wasn’t the point. Satan tempted Jesus to flaunt His own personal importance and Jesus refused to play Satan’s game.
God created us with minds to think, analyze and make good decisions. COVID-19 is very contagious and can be spread by people showing NO symptoms. Isn’t it ‘“putting God to the test” to gather in large groups to worship God, especially since one can worship God anywhere, anytime, with or without anyone? So, why would any church leader insist on having a physical gathering when everyone there could be endangering someone or themselves? Aren’t our bodies the “temple” of God and we are too care for our bodies properly?
Does one show more faith by gathering in large groups to worship God? Or is that person putting God to the test? Does the church leader who summons his or her congregation to physically gather in a large group think the spiritual message will not be heard if not given in person? Or does that church leader deny a lawful directive out of false pride?
I’m not answering these questions. That’s up to you. I’m just asking the questions that some may not have asked themselves.
Annie E. Smith
Temple