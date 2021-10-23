Get back to the basics of life: the Temple ISD bond seems to be a “hot topic” around town so, I’ll start there. Home-school your children.
If more people did this, we wouldn’t need to build more buildings filled with new young teachers who, by choice or otherwise, are coming out of universities filled with Marxist, socialist ideology only to have it filter down into the students they teach, unknowingly or otherwise.
Public schools are about controlling and indoctrinating your children according to the social construct put in place by unions and school boards in order to get funding from the government. It’s not about the children like they want you to believe; it’s all about funding. Next, get outside the city limits and stop paying taxes on things you neither use nor need, like roads to nowhere and walking trails for the raccoons.
Stop wasting money every year on new cars. It’s cheaper to fix a car than buy a new one.
Stop supporting cities wasteful spending on frivolous nonsense. Plant a garden and start living and taking more responsibility for yourself and yours because these coming days ahead, things are going to get more difficult for all of us.
Stop depending on the corrupt government to do anything for you and get busy doing it yourself and stop giving your money and time to an entity that isn’t trustworthy or honorable. We The People is all we’ve got! Tyranny will not stand!
William Wewatitty
Troy