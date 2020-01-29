I am writing in response to Cathy Williford’s letter Jan 8. When I speak of a Democrat’s view I understand not all Democrats have the same view. My father was a Democrat most of his life and I know he didn’t believe in abortion. I also have voted for a Democrat in the past, but the hatred coming out of Washington aimed at President Trump is appalling.
Williford said the best economy was under Democratic president. Can she not see the economy under President Trump or is she blinded by him being a Republican?
About President Trump’s promises, he has accomplished a lot considering he’s had to fight the House all the way.
Williford wants to look at all the negative remarks but refuses to see the positive. He has accomplished more than any president in years. Just look at the booming economy.
About Iran, would she have it that they be allowed to continue murdering Americans!
And yes, it was the Democrats that wouldn’t accept the election of President Trump. If the Democrats won’t accept corruption and incompetence then they need to look at their own party.
President Trump may have been impeached by the one-sided House that allowed only the witnesses they chose but it is yet to be determined if the Senate will convict him.
I have friends who are Democrats and we respect each other’s view.
One thing I’ll give Williford credit for is that we all need to pray for our country. I fear the division growing among Democrats and Republicans is a new norm.
Lois Bland
Temple