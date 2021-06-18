Referencing letters by Carole Owen (May 31) and Sarah Kreimeyer (June 4), I respectfully pardon their ignorance.
As noble as Carole’s suggestion is to add a black historical figure like Jeff Hamilton onto the courthouse lawn in Belton, I couldn’t help but laugh. Even though Mexicans fought alongside the Civil War losers and are buried at the Penelope Street cemetery, your cultivated county officials can’t have any of that nonsense in their town.
Bell County has deep-rooted racism that sits quietly and ignored.
Take Belton for example. When’s the last time you saw a minority on the Belton City Council? For decades, the same career councilmen have assisted their business partners and brotherhood in ensuring the City Council stays white and serves their own first. In everything they concoct, you can count minority inclusion on one hand.
As for Kreimeyer, I’m always suspect when a person feels they must tell me “I am a Christian” or “I’m not a racist.” Actions speak louder. I’m also suspect when I hear wild cockamamie stories like that of councilman David Leigh claiming his Caucasian grandfather was “almost” lynched.
I question stories like David’s and yours claiming that your ancestor was killed by a Native American while hunting a buffalo. I’m more apt to believe that the Native American was defending himself, family and their food source that was being exploited for hide sales.
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton