Although I think renaming of the park and street in Belton were unnecessary, I do give credit to those involved for choosing very neutral/unbiased names.
It has been such a relief to open the paper lately and not see an article giving publicity to some out of town “community organizer” … aka agitators, who do not live in our community. These reprobates have one purpose, to cause dissension between the races of our communities.
In keeping with “herd mentality,” some of our residents blindly support such persons without knowing anything about their backgrounds, criminally or otherwise. (Example would be BLM.)
The latest “buzz term” over the last several months has been “systemic racism.” Really? I have not seen it and nobody I talk to has mentioned it to me. I talk to people of all races when I am out in public. Nobody treats me any different than I see them treating others. Unless you are acting like a thug or an idiot, I interact with you the same, regardless of color.
It seems to me that there are a lot of people in the media that thrive and benefit from creating a problem, where there is none. We are in a terrible pandemic which is costing lives and hurting our economy. Amazingly some people think this is a good time to make everything “politically correct” and bait the masses by playing the race card.
Take a deep breath, be thankful for being alive and quit being a troublemaker.
Gary Adams
Temple