The Republican silence is deafening. Hillary Clinton’s use of her private email server caused such screams of “Lock Her Up,” condemnation, and turmoil that shook the very foundations of Washington.
Now we learn that President Donald Trump ripped up documents and that his aides had to tape them back together. We are also learning that Trump brought 15 boxes of documents home with him to Mar a Lago. Although those documents were not secure, some were Top Secret.
One of his top advisors says she saw Trump actually eating pieces of paper. Trump’s press secretary said, “I did watch him one time rip some up and place them in his inside jacket pocket … So I mean perhaps those were the ones that went upstairs to the toilet.”
She stated that she believes Trump destroyed documents because he was “paranoid.” Of course, Trump denies this but his aides state that they had to call in engineers to pull out wads of printed paper from the toilets.
We know that Trump knew this was absolutely breaking the law because he was aware of the Records Act in a speech he gave in 2019.
Where is Ted Cruz? Where is Louie Gohmert? Where is Ken Paxton? Where is Gov. Greg Abbott? Where are any of those so-called law-and-order Republicans? Their silence and their betrayal of the Constitution is a threat to our democracy. Can I get a “Lock Him Up?”
Randy Broussard
Belton