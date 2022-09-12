Thank you Temple Telegram for your reporting about young people maturing and achieving success.
The Sept 9 articles about the Temple Wildcats’ Kam Carter and Belton Tigers’ Ethan Sandoval are the latest examples. These are wonderful stories of something that’s working … the coaching, the upper classmen’s leadership, the supportive friends and best of all the self-awareness of these young men who take stock of themselves, find inspiration, set goals, work hard and become standouts. What lessons!
We don’t often read about the family in the background but they’re no doubt important and proud. The Aug 13 Associated Press article about the University of Georgia’s and now Raiders’ running back Zamir White is another inspirational story you published.
Six months into her pregnancy, Zamir White’s mother was encouraged by her doctors to abort him; great-grandmother demanded otherwise.
When born, he was given two weeks to live. Thank God for great grandma, mother and everyone else behind this resilient young man.
Thank you Temple Telegram for bringing us such stories of encouragement and success. I hope many readers use them to inspire others.
Sandy Horn
Temple