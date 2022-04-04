Why did Democrats elected Biden? I recently asked one. Her answer was the same I’ve heard from others, to wit, “Trump wasn’t presidential.”
But what does that mean? Over the past year, I have observed the answer. “Not presidential” means: filling the national strategic oil reserve, improving our armed forces, protecting the U.S. southern border, keeping inflation low, developing U.S. energy independence, ensuring the U.S. stayed out of war, making historic progress against COVID, strengthening NATO, developing strong relations with allies, cementing the Abraham accord (first peace agreement in the Middle East in 40 years), selecting Constitution-following Supreme Court justices, supporting law enforcement, supporting our military troops, etc.
“Presidential” means: creating the worst inflation in four decades, leaving 85 billion in equipment and many U.S. people in Afghanistan, inviting millions of illegals to cross our border (many with diseases and no testing), allowing rampant crime (while celebrating defund the police), making a woke military a priority, selecting an extreme radical Supreme Court nominee, targeting parents as domestic terrorists, issuing unconstitutional mandates and ignoring court orders, out-of-control spending, canceling U.S. pipelines while approving those benefiting Russia, destroying relations with allies (some will not take Biden’s calls), emptying the national oil reserve for short term political gain, decreasing funding for the military, bringing the U.S. to the brink of WW III in just 13 months, etc.
I suspect, to a Democrat, all the destruction is worth not having to read an occasional mean tweet.
James L. Hatch
Temple