The Temple City Council recognizes, appreciates, and values the hard work our community does to earn their living. Our local businesses pay sales and property tax, just like you and I do.
The city of Temple wants to purchase from local businesses so that our tax dollars remain in our community.
The city’s Purchasing Department complies with the Local Government Code (state laws that govern how cities operate) to ensure that the City is using the taxpayer dollars properly. This department contacts local businesses to assure that they are aware of upcoming opportunities to bid and advertises in the local paper and online. When received, the bids are then opened at the same time. The company that presents the lowest bid while meeting the bid specifications wins the business.
The Temple City Council may award the business to another bidder using a provision called the “Local Preference Option.” This provision allows the Temple City Council to award the bid to another bidder if two requirements are met. First, the local business’s main office must be in the Temple city limits; and second, the local bid must be within 5% of the winning bid.
Unfortunately, in the instance mentioned in a letter to the editor on Jan. 9, no local businesses’ bids were within the 5% of the low bidder. The Temple City Council has used and will continue to use the Local Preference Option in support of our local businesses whenever possible.
Tim Davis
Temple Mayor