This letter is in reference to the city of Temple’s planting of trees in the median of the newly completed section of Old Waco Road off of West Adams. As of last count, it appears that around a dozen or so of the trees are “deader than a doornail.” I did see them as they were being planted and, believe me, each looked extremely healthy!
So, here’s my question, dear city. If you can’t do any better than this with taxpayer’s money, how about donating the funds to a local food bank to help citizens needing food during these difficult times? It would certainly be a much better use of our money.
Carol Barrows
Temple