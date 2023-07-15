Eric Hoffer, the longshoreman philosopher of decades ago, used to talk about political and social phenomena that “start out as a movement, turn into a business, and end up as a racket.”
The climate change industry fits that description to a T. Evidence? The article in the July 10 Telegram headlined “Why we need to remove carbon from the air.”
Most of it is unobjectionable but paragraph 13 gives the environmental game away: Greens don’t like carbon capture technology because it “throw(s) a lifeline to fossil fuel companies and disincentivizes decarbonization.”
In other words, even if carbon capture works, it must be stopped! Why?
Because the real agenda of environmentalism is destruction of whole industries and their replacement by government controlled enterprises. Carbon is not, never has been, the real issue for the Greens; it is, always was, state control of the economy.
Eric Hoffer knew what these folks were up to 70 years ago. God bless him.
Tony Howe
Salado