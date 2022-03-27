After a long time reading the letters to the editor and the opinions expressed on the same page every day, I realize the great nation I live in, and how grateful I am to live here.
I was born in a dictatorship in the year 2002. I’m originally from Venezuela, and all my childhood I lived in a dictatorship, escaping with my family from the forced murders by the dictatorship, hunger, scarcity, control and social manipulation.
Every day that I wake up to read the Temple Daily Telegram and go to work, I’m grateful with Temple, Texas, and the United States that every day gives me the opportunity to live in a free and safe place where anyone can express their opinion without fear of being killed for doing so.
Unfortunately, many people who were lucky enough to have been born in this country don’t realize the most valuable thing they have, which is freedom, and that losing it is very easy, and that you only realize that you lost it when it is too late.
For this reason, as one more inhabitant of this great country, I will always feel the moral and civil obligation to protect it, and to protect the wonderful Constitution that we have. To proudly sing the national anthem, to thank our soldiers and honor those who are no longer with us and above all things, always defend what the Pledge of Allegiance says: “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Enmanuel Benavides
Temple