Reference to the “Mini-Page” of June 8, “Welcome to the Netherlands.” Like so many other readers, I can learn more from the Mini-Page than reading most of the rest of the newspaper.
Like most readers, I am more than tired hearing about crime (a lot going without punishment), arguing over politics, who is privileged, who is disparaged, whose feelings are hurt or the nutty concept of “let’s destroy history and pretend it did not happen.” All of that does nothing to enrich any of our lives. Eureka, but the Mini-Page does, yeah!!
I had the opportunity to visit the Netherlands a long time ago and recommend a visit if you are ever able to go and experience the tulips, canals, culture and windmills. I am sure much of the dynamics have changed since I was there.
If you have a child that reads the Mini-Page and has an interest in windmills, it would be a great learning experience to visit some of them here in the USA. Wikipedia them and watch some YouTube videos. It would make a good lesson for home-schoolers.
We saw/visited several here in the USA. Two were in California, two in Michigan and one in Illinois. I think the state of Illinois has the most. There are two, in particular, that you should read about. De Zwaan windmill in Holland, Mich., is very scenic and has a history you will not believe. Holland, Mich., has a Tulip festival, a beach and small lighthouse. (You can view a Live webcam.)
De Immigrant windmill in Fulton, Ill., sits right on the Mississippi River and is open for tours, which are very interesting.
Gary Adams
Temple