Saturday the Telegram published a cartoon labeling CNN, a trusted news source for millions of Americans, as the “official propaganda outlet of the Chinese Communist Party.” In the middle of a dangerous pandemic, when people are more vulnerable than ever, casting doubt on the character and veracity of a cable news outlet demonstrates an appalling lack of judgment on the Telegram’s part. One network downplayed the danger of the virus that has now taken 45,000 American lives. That network was not CNN.
Monday, the cartoon and its lamebrain attack on Article 1 is an example of journalistic irresponsibility. The answer is, yes, the Constitution does give governments the right to restrict free assembly and speech in times of national crises and epidemics. Court cases over and over have upheld that right.
Telegram editors have at their disposal political cartoons from syndicates that represent a wide variety of opinions and political positions. Being a conservative paper does not give the Telegram the excuse for irresponsible, reckless, completely wrong opinionating.
In the coming weeks, we Texans will experience the peak of this virus, and we will look to the media to guide our most intimate life choices. The Telegram’s management of this crisis will be judged by history and its readership. At a time when access to good information is a matter of life and death, this paper has an obligation to first do no harm.
We need to support the local paper, but the local media needs to earn and keep our trust by living up to its own editorial standards of placing the public welfare above the interest of any party.
Gloria Hooper
Temple