How does an individual citizen make a federal law? The only way to make Congress act in the best interest of the American People is to hit them where it hurts — in the pocketbook!
The new law would be something like this: In the event of a government shutdown the following immediately takes place:
• Stop paying all elected federal positions from the president down to the federal dog catcher and just for fun we will throw in the Supreme Court and all the Federal Judges. This will include all of their retirements, health care, rentals for any office space or living quarters, vehicles and transportation provided by the government. This includes all of their staff, advisors, or consultants. Also included are any other perks or benefits that I cannot think of at this moment. Any revenue lost by those listed above will never be reimbursed.
• Social Security will be paid. It is our money, not yours.
• Military will be paid.
• Border agents will be paid.
• Postal employees will be paid.
• National parks will be open, their employees will be paid.
Drain the Swamp: If a government shutdown lasts two weeks the senior Senator from each state will automatically lose their position as Senator. Elections will take place in two weeks to elect a new Senator (the outgoing Senator will be barred from running for re-election). A shutdown for a month will give us a new Senate. We also will figure a way to deal with the House of Representatives.
Congress has no right to hold the people of the United States as hostages.
Steve Kirkham
Belton